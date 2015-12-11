Sen. Sherrod Brown claims legislation could prevent terrorist attacks

The fight against terrorism continues to make headlines in the US and around the world. Now Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is proposing legislation he says will keep citizens safe.

The legislation calls for local law enforcement agencies to be eligible for more equipment and training on not only fighting terrorist attacks, but also finding the threats before potential attacks happen.

Brown also wants to hinder ISIS from using the international banking system and apply sanctions to banks that directly or indirectly finance ISIS activity. And he would like to see people who are on the national “No Fly List” not be allowed to purchase firearms.

The senator used the law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio as a good example of how agencies can work together to prevent future terrorist attacks.

“If [California law enforcement] had been looking at that, they might have detected that this husband and wife were planning this assault for some time,” Brown said, referring to the recent attack in San Bernardino, CA that left 14 dead. “The weapons that they bought, the going to the shooting ranges, the going back and forth on social media. They might have been able to prevent that. I’m not second-guessing or pointing finger, but we want to look at that in a preemptive way in the future.”

Sen. Brown says the legislation has already been introduced and he hopes it will receive bipartisan support.

