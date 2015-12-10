WLS parent to file ethics complaint against board member

Mike Murphy says WLS board member Jim Langenderfer revealed confidential information from inside board members' executive session.

A Washington Local Schools parent is filing an ethics complaint against WLS board member Jim Langenderfer.

In a statement ready to be sent to the Ohio Ethics Commission Friday, Mike Murphy says Langenderfer revealed confidential information from inside board members' executive session, including details of the investigation involving Superintendent Patrick Hickey.

Two people who Langenderfer allegedly shared information with have written and signed statements.

Hickey has also announced he'll be filing ethics complaints against Langenderfer and board member Patricia Carmean on Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.