1 person found shot on Waverly in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 person found shot on Waverly in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in central Toledo.

One person was found shot in front of a house on the 1200 block of Waverly around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but is expected to be OK. So far, no arrests have been made. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly