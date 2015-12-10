WLS superintendent to file ethics complaints against board members

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Hickey says he will be filing ethics complaints against school board members Patricia Carmean and Jim Langenderfer "for numerous ethics violations" ahead of Friday's board meeting.

He says he will be providing more details soon.

Hickey has been on paid administrative leave for the duration of an investigation into allegations surrounding him, including Carmean's accusation that he was harassing her.

A district parent also announced he will be filing an ethics complaint against Langenderfer on Friday.

