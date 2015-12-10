'The Nutcracker' returns to Toledo for 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of the Toledo Ballet's staging of "The Nutcracker" is this weekend at the Stranahan Theater. It's the longest running production of the holiday extravaganza in the United States.



The perennial crowd-pleaser is the Toledo Ballet's signature event, featuring dazzling costumes, creative sets, spectacular dancing and music by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.



The appeal of it all?



"The music and the beauty of the dances and the beauty of the performances" says Toledo Ballet founder Madame Marie Vogt.



Casting and rehearsals began three months ago. This year, there are 240 cast and crew members. Except for two professional dancers, everyone is a volunteer.



"We just have so many volunteers that have to round up all the kids and adults trying to make everything magical" according to Artistic Director Lisa Mayer.



Madame Vogt has been part of every "Nutcracker" performance for all 75 years. She's worn many hats from teenage ballerina to ballet director. She considers 'The Nutcracker' a community treasure.



"I've always said "The Nutcracker" is about a happy family at Christmastime and I thought that was the best thing I could do for my city is to present a happy family at Christmastime for them to share."



There will be three performances of "The Nutcracker" – two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Tickets are still available.

