Marathon building new hotel in Findlay

Brand new boutique accommodations are coming to Findlay.

Earlier this week, Marathon Petroleum announced it will be building a $20 million independent hotel on its Findlay campus. It will be called The Hancock Hotel.

The five-story building will feature European architecture that will complement the historic downtown Findlay buildings.

Featuring 100 rooms, the public will be welcome to use the facilities, while Marathon will utilize the hotel to keep visiting business associates closer to the offices.

The hotel will be situated at the corner of the Marathon campus where a parking lot currently sits.

Construction is set to begin next spring, and Marathon hopes it will be wrapped up by fall of 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.