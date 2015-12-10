Perrysburg Twp trustees approve draft budget, consider police funds

The first draft of the 2016 Perrysburg Township budget has been approved by the township board of trustees, and they say things are looking good so far.

Trustee Gary Britten says while there are no new levies planned, they’ll likely look into a new, reduced police levy.

A new police levy failed in 2014, causing the township’s department to have to make cuts. Britten says while that was no easy task, they’ve done a good job.

“We’re probably going to have to fund about 400,000 (dollars) again for the police department,” he said. “But two years ago, we were looking at $900,000 that we funded for them.”

The 2014 levy request was three mills. Britten says they’ll discuss requesting just one or two mills on a fall ballot.

“We think we have to do something to help sustain the police department,” Britten said. “We tried to show the people, you know, we’re doing our best to keep it down. And really, they did a wonderful job managing it this last year.”

A new levy, if approved, would help the police department increase its staffing.

“I know their afternoon shifts, they’ve been running the minimum,” Britten said. “And some days it gets pretty crazy. I know one lieutenant’s been going out, trying to help them on the road because of that.”

The board will revisit the budget again after the first of year before passing the permanent budget.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.