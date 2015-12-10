One woman's story helps Pet Bull Project receive $25,000 grant

The Pet Bull Project received a $25,000 grant Thursday, all thanks to one local woman who turned her life around with the help of a furry friend.

Maria Dunbar volunteers with the Pet Bull Project and says she couldn't be more grateful for what the program and founder Cindy Reinsel has done for her.

“I really don't know where I would be today without her guidance,” said Dunbar.

The project's mission is to prevent animal cruelty, educate dog owners on the importance of spaying and neutering, and offer free trainings to owners on becoming good citizens and advocates for their dogs whatever their breed.

But there good deeds don't stop there; Dunbar says Reinsel and her dogs have given her a second chance at life.

“By volunteering I learned more about myself and the skills that I have that I wasn't even aware of,” she said.

Dunbar met Reinsel shortly after spending two years in prison for trafficking and cocaine. It was while serving time that she started working in a dog training program. After she got out, her mom died unexpectedly, leaving Dunbar at a very low point in her life, which is where Peanut came in.

“She's shown me you can overcome anything,” said Dunbar.

Dunbar adopted Peanut from the Pet Bull Project and since then they've both been changing each other's lives. And it's their bond that has led to an even bigger change. In fact, Dunbar's story is the reason the Pet Bull Project was honored Thursday. Her story was one of 3,000 submitted nationwide to the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes contest and is why this local organization is receiving a $25,000 grant.

“She was really pleasantly surprised,” said Susan Cosby with the Petco Foundation. “Even though she knew it in her heart that that helping hand was going to be a paw.”

The money will help the Pet Bull Project continue their training and find a new, bigger location. But it's an impact Dunbar says is priceless.

“Their non-judgment of me, their supportiveness, and the trust they put in to me, $25,000 isn't enough, it's not enough, you know, there's no price tag you can put on that,” said Dunbar.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.