2 charged in connection to murder of Adrian man

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has charged two people in connection to the homicide of Edward Monday, who had been missing since Nov. 25, 2015.

The sheriff's office says they found Monday's body in Medina Township Thursday morning and his death is being considered a homicide.

On Friday, Devon Snell, 20, of Adrian, has been charged with open murder. Tamera Rosenberg, 40, of Adrian, has been charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact. Both are being kept in the Lenawee County Jail.

"We followed up on a lot of leads, a lot of tips, but earlier this morning, the investigation turned into a homicide investigation," Sheriff Jack Welsh said Thursday.

The sheriff's office has not released whether they know how Monday ended up in Medina Township, but they say the homicide occurred at 2985 Gady Road in Raisin Township, which is Rosenberg's address.

Officials say Monday was killed after "some sort of physical confrontation" took place Nov. 25. The last time Monday's family heard from him was through a text message that afternoon.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff's office found Monday's truck abandoned in a parking lot at the corner of M-50 and Rogers Highway in Tecumseh. They say it had been there for several days. At that time, the sheriff said they had no indication that foul play was involved in the 50-year-old's disappearance.

An official cause of death will be released once an autopsy is complete.

