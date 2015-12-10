1 year later neighbors, city still dealing with condemned apartment complex

It has been a year since residents at Riviera Maia were forced to move out after the entire complex was condemned.

Collapsing ceilings, mold and unsafe conditions forced the City to evict all the residents. But with the residents out, those who live nearby are now the ones dealing with the vacant apartment complex.

Pat Taylor has lived near Riviera Maia for 39 years. She loves her house and neighborhood but she says what happened in her backyard is now becoming her problem.

"This is not good for our neighborhood. Our home values are not good because of it,” Taylor said. “Everybody says to me, 'Oh, you live by Riviera Maia? Why do you still live there?' But where am I supposed to go? I can't sell the house for what I bought it for."

Others who have Riviera Maia as a neighbor feel the same and want a new view.

"I think they should tear it down. I don't think the city is doing enough to prevent anything from happening for that matter,” said Ralph Rodriguez. “It's an eyesore. It would definitely be better if they tore it down.”

The City of Toledo is still maintaining the property since the owner refuses. Crews visit weekly to replace boards and make sure all is secure.

The Department of Neighborhoods is keeping a tab on everything they spend because in October a judge ordered Sharon Sklarov, one of the owners, to foot that bill. At that time, that bill was more than $100,000.

Tom Kroma, director of the Department of Neighborhoods, says there is a developer in Detroit interested in revitalizing the complex. Kroma says the City is willing to offer any assistance to move the project forward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.