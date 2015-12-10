Don't Waste Your Money: Why you shouldn't ignore the GM recall

Chances are that someone in your family drives an older General Motors car. If so, they could be driving a car that’s a fire risk. And it probably shouldn’t be parked in their home’s garage.

Austin Weichold is one of the lucky ones. He was driving his 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix when he started smelling smoke.

“I noticed smoke coming out from underneath the hood, so I popped the hood and noticed the engine was on fire,” said Weichold.

Fortunately, he was just a block from a fire station.

“I was able to drive it up to the fire department, and they were able to put it out for me,” said Weichold.



But the damage had already been done.



"Noticed some burned wires underneath the hood; some sensors had some damage to them. So I started replacing those parts,” said Weichold.

Now, it turns out his car is part of a massive recall that includes 1.4 million General Motors vehicles made between 1997 and 2004. The models include:

Pontiac Grand Prix

Chevy Impala

Chevy Lumina

Chevy Monte Carlo

Olds Intrigue

The recall expands a previous one for the same issue. The models can start leaking oil—which has caused more than 1,000 fires.

While the original recall told owners not to park in their garages, the new recall does not say anything about that.

But Weichold says it might be a good idea to keep your vehicle on the driveway.

“Park it in the driveway, away from anything that you value,” he said.

And for now, you’ll have to wait to get your free recall repairs. Dealers do not yet have parts in stock, and as Weichold learned, trying to make repairs yourself may not be the best idea.

GM officials say owners will receive a notice in the mail. But if you are not sure if the company has your name and address, check with a dealer to make sure you’re on the list for a fix.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.