Fiat Chrysler to pay $70 million fine to US government

Fiat Chrysler will pay a $70 million fine to the U.S. government for failing to report safety data.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the fine Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler acknowledged earlier this fall that it failed to provide early warning data to regulators over a period of several years. That data - which includes deaths, injuries, warranty claims and consumer complaints - helps the government identify potential vehicle defects.

The fine is in addition to a $105 million penalty levied against Fiat Chrysler earlier this year for its mishandling of nearly two dozen vehicle recalls.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that it accepts the penalty and is revising its processes to ensure it complies in the future.

