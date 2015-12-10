Cincinnati’s 'Steelers bar' bans fans in Bengals gear

A Cincinnati restaurant and bar, that’s also considered a Steelers game haven says it will not admit fans wearing Bengals gear for this upcoming game against Pittsburgh.

The Angiulli’s family is from Pennsylvania, and they are the owners of Martino’s on Vine. They say decision is because of safety issues.

In the past, the business tried to host the fans from the two teams in the establishment. On days the teams played each other, fights broke and the police had to be called. They say they want people to be safe.

“We have young kids in here. We have older folks in here. You have two gentleman fighting, you have to worry about the safety of everyone in here,” said manager Marty Angiulli.

The owners say they serve everybody and that their restaurant is a family style establishment.

