Michigan Air National Guard base beefing up cyber defense

The U.S. Defense Department has announced the Battle Creek Air National Guard base will host a team to support the military's cyber defense efforts.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said in a news release Wednesday the National Guard's 110th Attack Wing was selected for the Cyber Operations Squadron because of work already under way on the base and in the state to defend against cyber breaches. It will bring about 70 jobs to the base, and some people there already have training from their work with the inaugural Cyber Range Hub that launched last year.

Michigan is one of four U.S. locations selected for Cyber Operations Squadrons.

The effort builds on the Army National Guard Cyber Protection Team awarded earlier this year in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

