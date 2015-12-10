Ohio Supreme Court reviewing shackling of juveniles in court

The Ohio Supreme Court is reviewing proposals to restrict the use of shackles on juveniles during court proceedings.

A proposed amendment to court rules would require judges to begin with the premise that shackles aren't needed.

The rules would allow judges to restrain juveniles on a case-by-case basis if a judge deems their behavior a threat or they're at risk of fleeing.

The judge also would have to determine whether less restrictive alternatives exist.

The court announced this week it's accepting public comment on the proposal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio says that shackling children while in court causes psychological harm and ignores the juvenile justice system's mission of rehabilitation.

