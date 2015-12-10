4 Ohio WWII veterans honored by France

Four military veterans from Ohio who helped liberate France during World War II have been awarded prestigious medals by an official of that country.

The combat veterans were presented with France's Medal of Knight of the Legion of Honor in a ceremony Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse.

Vincent Floreani, the French Consul General for the Midwest States, awarded the medals to 90-year-old Neal Burdette of Lancaster; 91-year-old Bernard Eshelman of Columbus; 89-year-old Vernon Miller of Huber Heights; and 94-year-old George Zwahlen of Hopewell.

The Legion of Honor was created by Napoleon in 1802, and is presented to "those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France." People who have been named Knights of the French Legion of Honor include those in the military, government, industry and the arts.

