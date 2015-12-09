Only On 11: Tour of Toledo's new Ronald McDonald House

Thanks to the generosity of the Toledo community, the families of sick kids have a brand new place to call their home away from home, including meals, at no cost.

The new Ronald McDonald House is finally complete. Donors got a first look inside Wednesday.

"This is a dream come true that we were able to ask the community for support to build a house that we badly needed," said Gary Yunker, with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. "That brought us handicapped accessibility, more room, more living space for the families to share - that's very important in the Ronald McDonald House mission."

It's a mission Yunker is very familiar with. He had a hand in building Toledo's first Ronald McDonald House, a project he took on after staying in Ronald McDonald houses when his girls were sick.

Tricia Yunker says families need a place to go that isn't the hospital.

"It's real important for the families to be together, because as they say, you know, when you're in that sort of a situation, somebody else is walking in those same shoes because they've been down that road," she said. "So, they understand differently. People can be compassionate, and empathetic, but when you're walking in those shoes, they understand what it is like to have a sick and/or dying child."

The new house was built right across the street from the old house on Monroe Street. It is quadruple the size and has 28 rooms, compared to the old house's 14.

"We were putting families up in the hotels regularly, so we know that there's a demand," Gary said.

Although there is plenty to celebrate, the work isn't over. The project was expected to cost $8 million, and went up to $9.4 million.

"The campaign isn't over. We still have another $1.4 million dollars to raise, but in addition that, we are a 100 percent donation organization, so everything that we do for the families is strictly from donations, there is no other funding source," said Chad Bringman, president of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

The house is set to open Dec. 21. Click here to learn how you can get involved.

Get a look inside by watching the video above.

An open house of the new facility will be held Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

