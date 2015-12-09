Thieves steal donated gifts for kids from car at Olive Garden

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Every year, employees at Hill's Adrian Auto Repair work with the Salvation Army to make sure kids in need have a gift to open on Christmas. So when those gifts were stolen from a car on Tuesday, it was a devastating blow to the employees.

“These children cannot be helped,” said Wanda Lewis, one of the employees. “We are the only people that they have right now.”

Lewis and her friend Krista spent hours shopping on Tuesday, following wishlists from the Salvation Army’s angel tree program. They bought clothes, pajamas, and toys for the children.

After the long day of shopping, Lewis says they stopped for dinner at the Olive Garden on Reynolds and Glendale in Toledo. When they were finished, they returned to their car to find shattered glass and missing gifts.

“We were absolutely devastated,” Lewis said. “They obviously knew that we had gifts in there because there were lots of bags.”

Lewis says they parked under a light and close to the door, but that wasn’t enough to deter the thieves.

“Someone was obviously a very desperate person,” she said. “This is not right. It wasn’t theirs. It belonged to the children and they need to be punished.”

Anyone with information that could help police recover the stolen gifts is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.