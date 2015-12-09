Health Dept: Still time to get your flu shot

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has some good news: There are 80 fewer reported cases of the flu across the state this year compared to 2014. But we aren't out of the woods yet.

Dr. David Grossman says the flu season this year has been mild, thanks in part to warmer weather and a more effective vaccine.

Although things have been mild, Grossman says that doesn't mean you shouldn't get your shot, as peak flu time is December through February.

"It has been mild. Their prediction is it will get more widespread, and here's a chance to get your vaccine," said Grossman. "It kicks in in about two weeks, and when the peak starts you may be pretty glad you did it now instead of, 'Uh oh! Three of my family members are sick, I think I'll run and look for where I can get a flu shot.'"

Dr. Grossman says you do not get the flu from the flu shot.

Click here for more information on getting a flu shot from the health department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.