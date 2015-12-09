Thieves take ATVs, dirt bike from Monroe Co. homes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police are looking for at least two suspects who they believe are responsible for stealing ATVs, dirt bikes and other items from Whiteford Township in Monroe County.

Reports were made from six homes around the area of Consear Road near Whiteford Road, and Whiteford Center and Erie Road. Items missing also included Christmas lights and alcohol.

Two ATVs were stolen from a pole barn on Dec. 7, sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. One is a 2007 black Polaris Predator, the other a blue 2008 Yamaha Raptor.

Police say they believe there is more than one suspect. They’re urging residents in the area to be aware.

“If you have a pole barn or a garage, and it’s detached from your home, make sure that you have a good lock,” said F/Lt. Tony Cuevas, Commander of the Monroe MSP post. “If it doesn’t have a solid lock on the door, if you have the ability to put a dead bolt on it, anything you can do to slow the suspects down or make it difficult for them to break into your residence protects your property.”

Police also warn people to not leave keys to things like ATVs outside, accessible to thieves.

Anyone with information on the people responsible for these thefts is asked to call Michigan State Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

