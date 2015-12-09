Thieves take ATVs, dirt bike from Monroe Co. homes

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Michigan State Police are looking for at least two suspects who they believe are responsible for stealing ATVs, dirt bikes and other items from Whiteford Township in Monroe County.

Reports were made from six homes around the area of Consear Road near Whiteford Road, and Whiteford Center and Erie Road. Items missing also included Christmas lights and alcohol.

Two ATVs were stolen from a pole barn on Dec. 7, sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. One is a 2007 black Polaris Predator, the other a blue 2008 Yamaha Raptor.

Police say they believe there is more than one suspect. They’re urging residents in the area to be aware.

“If you have a pole barn or a garage, and it’s detached from your home, make sure that you have a good lock,” said F/Lt. Tony Cuevas, Commander of the Monroe MSP post. “If it doesn’t have a solid lock on the door, if you have the ability to put a dead bolt on it, anything you can do to slow the suspects down or make it difficult for them to break into your residence protects your property.”

Police also warn people to not leave keys to things like ATVs outside, accessible to thieves.

Anyone with information on the people responsible for these thefts is asked to call Michigan State Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.