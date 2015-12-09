Habitat for Humanity restores neighborhood eyesores into dream homes

Vacant, dilapidated homes across the metro area are now being restored for several deserving families. Habitat for Humanity is turning these homes, one-by-one, from neighborhood eyesores to dream homes.

“It’s been a long process, but at the end I saw the light at the end of the tunnel and this is it,” said Heather Jones, new homeowner of one of these newly restored homes.

It a perfect gift for the Jones family, just in time for the holidays.

“A legacy I can leave for my children and my grandchildren,” said Jones.

It’s a home they can finally call their own and it’s one of just six rehabs in the area, made possible this year by the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s good for the neighborhood, it’s good for the families and it’s good for the city of Toledo,” said Michael McIntyre, Executive Director for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

In recent years, the non-profit has shifted gears and instead of building new homes in the area, they're rehabilitating existing ones.

This home on McClure had sat empty for years. That is until Habitat bought it. Now it has a fresh look and new family inside.

“They are a wonderful service that helps other individuals to own their own home, first time home owners and they help a lot,” said new homeowner Shatara Brown.

Habitat says rehabilitating instead of building from the ground up saves both time and money.

“We know that the gap between rehabs and new construction for us is probably about 20 to 25 thousand dollars,” said McIntyre.

It’s a cost effective move that they hope will soon transform other local neighborhoods into places where people want to own a home again.

“I think it changes the neighborhood outlook on things,” said McIntyre.

The next rehab is scheduled for early next year. Ten families have already been approved for a home in the New Year.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified one of the new homeowners.

