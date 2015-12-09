Toledo Mud Hens plan to make safety changes recommended by MLB, MiLB

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball recommended teams have protective netting between the dugouts for any field-level seats within 70 feet of home plate. This comes after a season in which several fans were injured by foul balls, prompting MLB to study fan safety.

"It is important that fans have the option to sit behind protective netting or in other areas of the ballpark where foul balls and bats are less likely to enter," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "This recommendation attempts to balance the need for an adequate number of seating options with our desire to preserve the interactive pre-game and in-game fan experience that often centers around the dugouts, where fans can catch foul balls, see their favorite players up close and, if they are lucky, catch a tossed ball or other souvenir."

Following the announcement from MLB, Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner released the following statement:

"Minor League Baseball is very appreciative of the time and effort that went into the research done by Major League Baseball in an effort to balance fan safety and the overall fan experience. Minor League Baseball clubs strive to offer safe, family-friendly facilities for our fans and these recommendations will help ensure the safety of those fans sitting close to the action. We wholeheartedly endorse these recommendations made by Major League Baseball in regard to the protective netting in our ballparks and encourage our clubs to implement these recommendations as soon as practical."

As a minor league team, the Toledo Mud Hens say they plan to make the recommended safety changes at Fifth Third Field set forth by MLB and MiLB.

"Our fan's safety is our first priority, so along with the expanded netting, we will also further educate them on the possible dangers of foul balls and flying bats," said Toledo Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen. "We have already begun looking into what it will take to have it completed by the start of the 2016 baseball season."

The Mud Hens home opener is Thursday, April 7, 2016.

