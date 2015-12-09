St. Pius X students leave scarves around downtown Toledo

With the holidays quickly approaching, students at St. Pius X School have been working to spread holiday cheer throughout Toledo.

"We're very blessed, we understand that,” said Anna Kolin, president of the St. Pius X Parent Association. “To be able to provide a blessing to somebody else is just an amazing thing."

Kolin says it started as an idea with the Girl Scouts, but turned into a project for third and fourth-grade students to take their work outside the classroom and help the community.

During a school field trip downtown, the students went to different places around the city, leaving

40 scarves for homeless people and others in need. The students took time to tie the scarves around trees, bushes and even holiday decorations.

"To see people sitting on the benches and they're in need, but the kids have never seen that before,” Kolin said. “It's a realistic viewpoint for them to kind of put it all together and to realize that what they're doing could really make an impact.”

Students say it was an amazing experience.

"It was amazing because we got to be able to help people who don't have anything. It makes me feel good that I'm giving something else to someone else," said Mallory Kolin, a third grader at St. Pius X.

Kolin says the experience will become a new tradition.

"At St. Pius, that's one of the things that we do. It's not just about the education, but it's about giving back to the community, and this one really drove it home," she said.

