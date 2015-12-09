Bikes delivered to LCCS for kids in foster care

Last week, inmates at the Toledo Correctional Institution worked around the clock to get 100 bikes assembled. On Wednesday, they were delivered.

Bikes of all shapes, sizes and colors were unloaded from the truck and organized for pickup. Of the 100, 65 will go to foster kids in Lucas County.

"It means a lot to us, but more importantly, it means everything to the kids who are going to receive these bikes," said Julie Malkin, Public Information Officer at Lucas County Children Services. "So many of these kids we work with are going through a really tough time in their life. And for them to be able to wake up on Christmas morning and find a bicycle there for them, a brand new bicycle, it's just an unbelievable feeling."

The remainder of the bikes will be spread out between surrounding counties like Wood, Hancock, Fulton and Sandusky.

And these bikes are more than just a holiday gift.

"The one thing they can do is ride a bike. And they can feel that freedom that a bicycle brings,” Malkin said. “For some of our kids, the older teens, that bicycle might mean they can have a job because they have some transportation. For a younger child, it's just that feeling that they can have the wind blowing in their hair and they can ride around their neighborhood and feel good."

Each bike also comes with a helmet for safety.

Malkin says the bikes will be distributed by case workers between now and Christmas.

