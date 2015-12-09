Anonymous social media app causes concern for Toledo area schools

A new social media app thousands of local teens are already using could pose problems for schools and parents.

It's called After School, a completely anonymous social media app for teens. Perrysburg High School senior Chiara Kerr was using it earlier this year.

“The fact that it’s anonymous is scary,” Kerr said.

The app only allows students to join, and it uses algorithms to verify you are a student through Facebook. That means parents and officials can't see what kids are posting. According to Kerr the posts aren't always friendly. She said she was disturbed by some of the posts and decided to delete the app.

“They were not appropriate things,” she said. “You don’t know who it is and then you are walking around school wondering who said this about me,” Kerr said.

The app has caused problems for schools throughout the country. For example, a student was recently arrested at a school in Warren, Massachusetts for making violent threats on the app.

Perrysburg High School Principal Dr. Michael Short said apps like After School are concerning.

“The cyber-bullying issue is real,” Short said. “The problem is, technology is way ahead of what we can do.”

Short said parents need to be more mindful of what kids are doing online and on their phones.

"Our approach needs to be how to use it responsibly. How to treat each other well," Short said.

So what can be done to stop anonymous cyber bullies? Toledo Police Lieutenant Joe Heffernan said just because someone thinks their identity is hidden, doesn't mean it is.

"Very often if someone is trying to be anonymous on the internet we can still track down who they are," Heffernan said.

Chiara Kerr says if students feel threatened using apps like After School, they should speak up.

"Someone who has authority, get someone to figure out who it is and then stop it," Kerr said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.