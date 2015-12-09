Only On 11: New rule protects personal information from online public access in court cases

The Ohio Supreme Court has adopted an amendment to one of its rules in order to protect personal information of litigants in certain court cases. It will restrict sensitive documents from public access by not defining them as a "case document."

"It basically tries to strike a balance between open public records and people's privacy, particularly regarding financial matters that come up in most of our divorce cases," said Judge David Lewandowski of the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division.

Beginning January 1,2016, documents such as health care and financial records, drug and alcohol reports, asset appraisals and evaluations and domestic violence assessments will no longer be available for public access online.

"We always in the past have had to put on the public record, and that means online, people's incomes and expenses and assets and liabilities. Under the new rule, we won't do that anymore. Courts will be required to keep personal financial data out of public view," said Judge Lewandowski.

He also noted that the new change will avoid issues like hacking and identity theft that are prevalent in the online world.

"People are fearful of that; people want privacy, for various reasons," he said. "From the nosy neighbors, to they don't want their boss looking over their private affairs, it's a good thing in this respect to protect the privacy of people who end up in our court. I think people will not have to worry about their W-2 or their home mortgage payment or their finances in general being online for everybody to paw through. It'll be automatically kept out of the public realm."

The rule amendment will not only apply to domestic cases, but cases involving juveniles as well.

"The other part of the rule protects records involving children and parents. So if the child has a medical problem, or school issues, or behavior problems, if a parent has drug or alcohol issues, or psychological issues, those records won't be made public either," said Judge Lewandowski. "Our courts always kept those records off the docket, other courts have felt that those records need to be public. So this will keep the family issues, the children's issues away from public scrutiny, and I think that's a goal that most of us can share: that kids really ought to be non-combatants and not have their lives and their parents lives dragged through the internet."

Previously, parties could inquire that their financial information and other sensitive documents remain private, but the process was tedious.

"That required a hearing, and it required a high-standard of proof that the public interest in public access to records was overcome by their privacy," said Judge Lewandowski. "Very few people can meet that test. Just because you have some money, or just because you have a lot of bills, doesn't mean that you're special. So this is a good rule in that regard; it'll keep people from having to file motions and fight about it in court."

Judge Lewandowski says that there are some documents that will remain public access.

"The output of the court, so what we officially do: a complaint for divorce, motions, orders, judgements, decisions, everything involving the work product of the court will be public. The backup documentation that we use to reach our results, particularly involving financial information and children's information, will no longer be public," he said.

Judge Lewandowski is hopeful that come January 2016, the new change will become standard practice for Lucas County Domestic Relations Court.

"Like every other new rule, it takes everybody a little bit of time for everybody to adjust and we're working with the clerk's office to make sure we have a smooth implementation," he said.

The protected information would only be accessible to parties and their legal representatives in court proceedings.

For more information on the types of documents this would affect, and to read the Supreme Court of Ohio Rules of Superintendence, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.