Study links autism and Polycistic Ovary Syndrome, more research needed

A new study published by a Swedish institution shows a link between child autism and a common gynecological issue in women. The findings say that children born to mothers with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) run a 59 percent higher risk of developing autism.

Dr. Terry Gibbs, OB-GYN and University of Toledo faculty member, says the study shows an association, which doesn't necessarily mean that the two are correlated.

"I would warn other physicians to be very careful about ever talking about this kind of study with somebody who has PCOS," he said. "Just because there's an association doesn't mean one causes the other."

Dr. Gibbs, along with other physicians, notes that more research on the hormonal imbalance condition and autism is needed in order to suggest a solid link.

"This is the kind of information that is good for a scientist trying to get answers to some of these things. This kind of study might really unlock something. But to - really prematurely when we don't have answers - to scare people into thinking that this really may be a problem for their child I don't think is fair, and it's not good medicine," he said. "I think we find that there's a biological connection between PCOS and autism, certainly one of the next questions is, 'How do we change that?' So by the time we're ready to talk to people about an issue like this, we're going to have to have some answers and say, 'Not only is there a connection, but this is how to change it.'"

Researchers from the study agree, and have concluded that it's too early to make specific recommendations for physicians to advise their pregnant patients with PCOS.

Dr. Gibbs says while the study could eventually make headway in the quest to combat autism, it's far too soon to tell whether PCOS is a part of the answer.

"This is just beginning. This is information really for a researcher to feast their eyes on and start saying, 'Let's dissect this down and see if there's any connection here and what this might mean.' But this is not ready for primetime," he said.

