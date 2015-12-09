Santa Run to raise funds for UpTown Green

UpTown Toledo Association is promoting their 2nd annual Santa Run/Walk this season to help raise funds for UpTown Green - a new urban park that spans 2.5 acres on Madison Avenue.

The race is on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Festive and sporty holiday wear in reds and greens is encouraged.

The trail will start at UpTown Green - Madison Avenue, between 18th and 20th Streets - and end at The Toledo Club on 14th Street.

It is produced by the UpTown Association and Dave's Running and presented by Manhattan's Pub n' Cheer.

