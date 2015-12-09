Toledo Chief of Staff Bob Reinbolt announces retirement

One of Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson’s top advisers is retiring.

Bob Reinbolt, who serves as Chief of Staff and Safety Director, will retire Dec. 31.

Reinbolt is a long-time city employee who ran the Utilities Department. He joined Carty Finkbeiner’s administration as Chief of Staff. He also served in that position for Mayor D. Michael Collins.

“I have deep appreciation for Bob Reinbolt’s unwavering service to our citizens and for his significant support that helped ease my transition to the Office of Mayor. Bob brought a wealth of knowledge to his role as Chief of Staff gleaned from his years of experience in many key operations of the City and working with several mayors. Bob’s public service was broadened by his background with the private sector but clearly driven by his love for the City of Toledo. He will be sorely missed.” - Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson