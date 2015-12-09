Harlem Globetrotters: Inspiration on and off the court

The Harlem Globetrotters may be known for their dazzling dunks but they do much more than that to inspire young and old alike.

Zeus McClurkin is one of the players on the team. He tells a story of perseverance and persistence coming from a string of rejections as a junior high athlete to wowing audiences everywhere as a Globetrotter now.

McClurkin said his coaches used to tell him he needed to play with a "mean streak", but that was something he wasn't interested in tapping into when he played. "All you wanna do is dunk and smile," they would tell him. But, McClurkin was okay with that.

When he's not on the court, McClurkin can be found in the classroom applying his life experience in his talks to students as part of the Globetrotters' program, The ABCs of Bullying Prevention.

The program coordinates with the National Campaign to Stop Violence and focuses on children ages 6 - 12 to reduce bullying. The keywords used in the program are A; Action, B; Bravery, and C; Compassion.

McClurkin smiled.

More information on the Globetrotters: here.

