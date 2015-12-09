Congressman Bob Latta responds to new reports on Obamacare and labor market

Congressman Bob Latta responded to recent reports on the effects of Obamacare on the labor market. The report was made by the Congressional Budget Office which is a nonpartisan entity of government.

The CBO projected a reduction in American work hours as a result of Obamacare and the loss of 2 million U.S. jobs over a ten year period.

Latta (R-Bowling Green) took the report into consideration and made remarks about the incongruity of labor to healthcare in the current system.

"Obamacare is decreasing our labor force while increasing the costs of healthcare. This year, the average deductible for an employer-provided plan rose nearly 9 percent. Next year, millions of Americans will see an increase in their premiums, according to the White House's own data. The President's flawed healthcare law continues to be detrimental to the economy, as well as to family's budgets. I will continue working with my colleagues to repeal and dismantle this law."

In October 2015, a separate report titled 2016 Marketplace Affordability Snapshot compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projected an average cost increase of 7.5% in benchmark healthcare plans for 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.