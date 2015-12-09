New uptown grocery store opens its doors for business

A new full service grocery opened its doors in Toledo’s uptown district - one of the areas previously labeled by the USDA as a "food desert."

Market on the Green is located at 1806 Madison and will provide healthier options for families and people working in downtown Toledo.

ProMedica health officials say families living in food deserts are often forced to buy food at the corner store or gas station. These options are mostly unhealthy and can lead to severe illness.



"Five hundred or 33 percent of the community must have no access to a supermarket within 1 mile," said Dr. Louito Edje of ProMedica.

He listed the illnesses that could result from limited or no access to healthy food.

"Hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, depression, obesity and then, in children, cogitative disorders ... obesity and suicide."



Chloe Plummer, a dietician with ProMedica commented on the change for this area of the city.



"I think it will have a huge impact on the community just bringing that wide variety more options especially for families to choose from," she said.



Market on the Green will be open M - Sat., 8 a.m. to 7p.m. & Sun., 11 a.m. to 5p.m.



Learn more about the USDA’s classification of food deserts.

