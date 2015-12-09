UT engineering students showcase senior design projects at expo

Students of the University of Toledo's College of Engineering will showcase their design projects in a exposition on campus Friday.

The Undergraduate Research and Senior Design Engineering Project Exposition will take place Dec.11 in Nitschke Hall and will include designs for The Toledo Zoo's unused pedestrian tunnel, water flippers for double amputees, a self-checkout shopping cart and more.

The event is open to the public from 12 - 3 p.m.

It is sponsored by the College of Engineering and includes graduating seniors from the departments of Bioengineering, Chemical and Environmental, Civil, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Engineering Technology, Mechanical, Industrial, and Manufacturing Engineering.

According to a college press release, students are required to create business-consulting units to develop a solution for a client's technical or business challenge - and are sponsored by businesses, industries and federal agencies.

"In several instances, (the students) earn additional real-world experiences in problem solving by working with local area sponsors. Several have gone on to pursue commercialization of their senior design projects, and that entrepreneurial mindset is exactly what we hope to instill in our students at the College of Engineering," said Dr. Nagi Naganathan.

Nitschke Hall is located at 2801 W. Bancroft St., UT Campus in Toledo.

