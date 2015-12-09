Scam Alert: BBB warns of fraudulent heating repairmen

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a major scam alert when it comes to heating your home this winter.

Complaints filed in the greater Toledo area show scammers are preying on your fears, telling you that your furnace could be poisoning you and your loved ones. The BBB says most of the time there's nothing wrong with your furnace at all.

Shoddy repairmen are using the get “cash quick” scheme knowing that people will be willing to shell out hundreds of dollars to fix the alleged leak.

Reports have rolled in detailing non-reputable companies stating your furnace is leaking carbon monoxide and it needs to be fixed immediately.

The BBB says the CO leaks can happen, but the primary way to know you truly have a leak is if your CO detectors are beeping non-stop and you're getting sick.

Dick Epstein with the BBB recommends purchasing the latest detectors and changing the batteries yearly.

"It may be dangerous, that is possible. But, it's also possible that some contractors may use scare tactics,” said Dick Epstein with the Better Business Bureau. “If you're told this, or threatened, or nervous, or don't want to act like this, thank the guy, get a written estimate and call someone else."



To report a scam or see a business’ grade, click here.

The BBB says it’s also important to investigate companies offering drastically discounted heating rates this time of year. Click here to see if the company offering the rates is registered and legitimate. If they’re not, file a claim.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.