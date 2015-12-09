5 juveniles arrested after police chase in downtown Toledo

Five juveniles were arrested after a police chase in downtown Toledo overnight.

It began when police tried to stop a stolen Jeep at Summit and Washington Avenue. Police say the driver took off, but didn't make it far.

A tire blew on the car before crashing into a fire hydrant and a stop sign at Chase and Ash Street.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.