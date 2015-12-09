5 juveniles arrested after police chase in downtown Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

5 juveniles arrested after police chase in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Five juveniles were arrested after a police chase in downtown Toledo overnight. 

It began when police tried to stop a stolen Jeep at Summit and Washington Avenue. Police say the driver took off, but didn't make it far. 

A tire blew on the car before crashing into a fire hydrant and a stop sign at Chase and Ash Street.

