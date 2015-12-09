TPD: Car crashes into pole on Laskey, street closes for repairs

Toledo police reported a man speeding on Laskey Road lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.

The accident happened Wednesday, Dec. 9 around midnight.

Carlos Gonzalez, 28, of Toledo was admitted to St. Vincent Hospital with injuries.

His car crossed the center line, struck a utility pole and continued on to strike a fence at 1515 Laskey Road. Police report the car also struck pole supports for an overhang.

Laskey Road was closed due to low hanging wires. Toledo Edison was called to clear up the roadway.

The extent of Gonzalez's injuries is unknown at this time.

