'Once Upon a Sign' creates video series to bridge gap between hearing and deaf

A small business in San Diego, CA created a video series that both hearing and deaf persons can enjoy together.

DawnSignPress works to bridge the gap between entertainment that caters to either strictly hearing or strictly deaf individuals.

This season, founder Joe Dannis is giving away "Once Upon s Sign" - a series featuring classic children's stories - to bring the deaf and hearing worlds closer together and foster family bonding.

The series is performed by an all-deaf cast in ASL with English voice-over and subtitles.

According to Dannis, over 90 percent of deaf children are born to hearing families.

Find "Once Upon a Sign" web series.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.