OSHP: Investigating single vehicle injury crash in Seneca County

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a single vehicle injury crash in Bloom Township, Seneca County.

The crash happened at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday , Dec. 9 on SR 67 near US 224.

Joshua Kreais, 29, from Fostoria, was driving SB on SR 67 when his car veered off the road and struck a tree.

Kreais was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.