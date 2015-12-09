180th Fighter Wing brings air show back to Toledo Express

For the first time in 12 years, the Toledo Express Airport is planning an air show set for this summer.

On Thursday, the 180th Fighter Wing and the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority announced the 2016 Toledo Air Show scheduled for July 16-17.

The show will feature the Thunderbirds, the air demonstration squadron of the United States Air Force. The lineup for the Toledo Air Show will also include other military air demonstration teams, civilian air demonstration teams, and displays of military aircraft and equipment from across the Department of Defense and the Ohio National Guard.

The last air show at Toledo Express was held back in the summer of 2004 and drew large crowds, which is what the Fighter Wing wants to see again.

"There's been a gap in time just based on the availability and the scheduling of the major demonstration team, and that's both the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels," said Col. Craig Baker, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing. "They're on a two-year cycle and we've missed them the last couple of cycles, so we were able to get the Thunderbirds on their 2016 cycle."

Staff Sergeant Shane Hughes said the Fighter Wing wants to bring back the air show to show their gratitude for the community's support and because it is a great economic opportunity for local businesses.

Congressman Bob Latta of the 5th District is already excited for it and released this statement, "This summer, our community will have the chance to see the pride, professionalism and dedication that our brave servicemen and women display on a daily basis. The Thunderbirds are among America's elite pilots. This is a great opportunity to strengthen the ties between our community, and our Armed Forces."

Latta added, “From the Birth of Aviation and the Wright brothers, to Neil Armstrong walking on the moon, Ohio has a long, storied aviation history. I look forward to the opportunity to continue that tradition as the 180th Fighter Wing and Thunderbirds showcase the pride and precision of the United States Air Force.”

The Congressman’s release said the Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s official air demonstration team, have been active since 1953 and 325 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue” serving for the unit. It also said air shows have taken place in Toledo since 1957, and have brought in as many as 75,000 people per event.

