CPR saves MI teen after heart attack

A Michigan teenager is lucky to be alive, thanks to the quick action of some school employees.

Logan Stewart, 14, had a massive heart attack, falling right to the floor.

A students noticed and got the teachers attention. That's when a weight room class instructor and another staff member jumped in to help. One of the staff members being the fire chief in the township and a certified paramedic.

"Mr. Fields and I went into doing CPR. When the AED showed up, we got the pads on him and continued compressions and breathing for him," said one of the men who jumped in to help.

Logan was taken to the hospital just in time.

The two staff members spent the weekend visiting him.

His current condition is unknown.

