VIDEO: Maumee police looking for armed robbery suspect

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Maumee police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed gas station robbery.

Police say at 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, a white male ran into the BP station on Dussel Drive.

According to police, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, telling him to “Lay down, face down!” He then ran behind the counter and removed a tackle box that was in the storage cabinet.

The suspect left with the tackle box, which contained an undetermined amount of money.

Police say, from surveillance video, it appears as if the suspect knew exactly what he was looking for and where to find it.

"He had to have some knowledge, he knew too much, he didn't chat with the proprietor, he just went around him, and grabbed what he needed, and was out the door that fast," said Sgt. TJ Stratton.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5’10” and 6’ tall, weighing 200-210 pounds, and was dressed in woodlands camouflage. He was wearing a ski mask. No car was seen.

"We're hoping that maybe somebody would recognize the clothing, maybe a wife or a roommate, you know, saw some Woodlands camouflage laying around their home, or their apartment, or in their laundry, and said 'hey, maybe this could be why I saw this,'" said Stratton.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect should contact them at 419-897-7023.

