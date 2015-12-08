Phone-related crashes continue to increase

Cell phone-related crashes are up for the third straight year, according to estimates from the National Safety Council. They say phones are involved in almost 30 percent of all car crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) just recently started tracking cell phone-related crashes.

"When we are behind them and we see them, the indicators are just like someone is under the influence,” said Lt. Jerrod Savidge from the Bowling Green post. “They weave slowly to the left and then jerk it back, or they go off the right side of the road and jerk it back. I mean, the indicators are just like someone is sleepy or driving under the influence."

Texting and driving is currently a secondary offense in Ohio, but drivers under 18 years of age can still be pulled over for using a phone while driving.

