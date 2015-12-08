Vacant west Toledo home demolished after months of crumbling

A vacant home in west Toledo that neighbors called dangerous has been demolished.

Residents came to WTOL concerned in May when they heard bricks falling from the home on the corner of Caroline and Clara. They were worried it was going to collapse.

Since then, the neighbors have been calling for the house to be torn down.

“You don’t want anybody getting hurt, you don’t want any difficulties or uncertainties,” said Bill Gorshoff, who lives across the street.

Crews started to demolish the home on Friday, Dec. 4, and now the home has been reduced to rubble.

Gorshoff calls the demolition a step in the right direction for his neighborhood.

“[I’m] glad they took care of it. Really glad,” he said. “Once foreclosure takes place and these places become dormant, they can become eyesores.”

If you have a problem home in your neighborhood, you can report it through the City of Toledo’s SeeClickFix app, or by calling 419-936-2020.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.