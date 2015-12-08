BBB puts out 2015 Wise Giving Guide

Every year, the Better Business Bureau puts out a Wise Giving Guide booklet, listing whether of not charities meet the 20 BBB standards. For example, that a charity should spend at least 65 percent of its income on program services.

It's a great tool to keep by your phone or on your desk for reference all year round.

To get your free 2015 Wise Giving Guide, call 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222. You can also email the BBB at info@toledobbb.org.

