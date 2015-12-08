BGSU introduces Mike Jinks as new head football coach

Bowling Green State University has confirmed that Mike Jinks will be named their new head football coach.

Former Head Coach Dino Babers left for Syracuse over the weekend, right after BGSU won the MAC Championship game.

Jinks was previously the assistant head coach and running back coach at Texas Tech for three years. Before that he was a state champion high school coach in the San Antonio area with a record of 76-18 in six seasons.

This is Jinks' first job as head coach for a division one school.

"How often do you get to take over a team that just won its conference championship?" he said. "Not only that, it's a fit schematically. Our systems are not identical, but there are a lot of similarities. And the cupboard's not bare. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about."

Few teams played faster than Bowling Green last year, but one that did was Texas Tech, so fans can expect more of the same Falcon fast offense they saw under Coach Babers.

“[I’m] just incredibly impressed with him as a man of character, integrity, the discipline that he’s all about, the class, the involvement in community,” said BGSU Athletic Director Chris Kingston. “He’s just an incredible man.”

Jinks' contract is $410,000 per year, for five years. He has a buyout clause of $300,000 if he leaves before Dec. 15, 2017.

He was formally introduced to the media in Bowling Green on Thursday.

