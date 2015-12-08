Toledo City Council votes to create outdoor open container district Uptown

Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to create the city’s first outdoor entertainment district on Adams Street in the Uptown area.

It is not yet known when the change will take effect, but it will allow people to carry open alcoholic beverages outside within the district.

The proposal restricts the times when people can carry open containers to starting at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon on weekends, with the final sale at 1 a.m. each day. All beverages will have to be finished and disposed of by 2:30 a.m.

Many businesses in the area support the district.

Earlier this year, the State of Ohio passed a law that would allow certain cities to create these outdoor districts if the local governments decided to.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.