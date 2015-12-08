Kroger recalls brownies due to undeclared allergens

The Kroger Company has recalled Bakery Fresh Goodness chocolate brownies because the product may contain walnuts not listed on the label.

People who are allergic to walnuts could have a severe reaction if they consume the brownies. For those without walnut allergies, there is no safety concern.

One Kroger customer has reported a possible allergic reaction in connection with the Bakery Fresh Goodness brownies.

All stores operating under the JayC and Smith's names, as well as Kroger stores located in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Greater Cincinnati (including Northern Kentucky and Dayton, Ohio plus South Eastern Indiana); Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern West Virginia panhandle; Michigan; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; Indiana (except SE Indiana and Evansville); Illinois; Eastern Missouri; Texas and Louisiana; no other Kroger locations are included.

Kroger has removed this item from store shelves, and initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled Class 1 products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers allergic to walnuts who have purchased the above product should not consume it and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

You can read more about the recall here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.