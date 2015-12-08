Only on 11: TPD says misunderstanding prompted panic at Muslim Community Center

Toledo police say a panic Tuesday at the Muslim Community Center turned out to be a misunderstanding. They shared surveillance video with WTOL to show exactly what prompted the mosque to go on lockdown.

Police received an emergency call at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said people wearing camouflage with backpacks were trying to get into the building, and that one actually went inside and was “acting suspicious.” The building went on lockdown and the caller said those inside were hiding in a room.

Toledo and Sylvania Township police, including a K-9 unit, responded. The individuals in question, two men and one woman, where located at Spring Mill and Corey, a half a mile away from the center. They were questioned by police, and their gear was searched

Police are calling the three traveling panhandlers, not from the Toledo area. They told police they were trying to use the bathroom and they thought the building was a community center similar to a YMCA. They said they didn't mean to cause panic.

"I think everybody is hyper-vigilant right now, and they (at the Muslim center) thought this was the appropriate thing to do, that these people might be a threat," said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan. "So they went into their protocol, which is to lock down and to call police."

The surveillance video shows the three in the parking lot, then the woman peers around the back door of the center before walking in.

“The behavior from these three individuals were out of the norm,” said Fadi Zacksheen from the Muslim Community Center. “There’s a lot of fatalities going on, so yes, we are very, very concerned. It won’t keep us from practicing our religion, but still, we have our eyes open.”

On the video, the woman walked through the center and made her way to the bathroom while one of the men walked in.

Once out of the bathroom, the woman didn’t go out the way she came in. She proceeded further into the center and opened the door of a classroom, where children were being taught. That interaction caused the panic.

“I saw my sisters over here, they were screaming, so somebody came and they were shocked with what they saw,” said Imam Ahmed Abou Seif.

Police say the teachers were startled by the travelers’ appearance, bags, dogs and behavior. In the end, no arrests were made.

Lt. Heffernan says the good that came from this incident is that it was a chance for police to speak with members of the center. They discussed their safety concerns and future security measures.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.