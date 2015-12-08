New Michigan website launched to help senior drivers

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is launching a new website to help senior drivers.

The website provides information to help aging drivers safely maintain their independence and switch to other transportation options when it's time to give up the keys.

It's aimed at drivers, family, caretakers and medical professionals.

Johnson says Michigan has one of the oldest populations in the U.S., with 14 percent of residents 65 or older.

Johnson was joined at the announcement Monday by Michigan State Police, the state Transportation Department and others in the field. Paula Kartje, an occupational therapist, says the website is comprehensive and easy to navigate.

