Attorney general wants tougher entry standards for officers

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine wants to beef up standards that prospective police officers must meet before they undertake their initial training.

DeWine is asking the Ohio police training commission to require that law enforcement job candidates pass a drug test, a truth verification test such as a polygraph and take a psychological exam.

DeWine also wants the commission to consider whether other crimes should bar a person from becoming an officer other than the current felony convictions. He also wants candidates to pass a physical fitness test.

Candidates would have to meet these requirements before entering one of Ohio's police academies.

Many big-city Ohio departments already have such standards, and DeWine says it's time to make them uniform across the state.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.